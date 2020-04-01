Browns sign DE Adrian Clayborn to 2-year deal

Clayborn enters 10th NFL season, had 4.0 sacks for Falcons in 2019

April 1, 2020
Daryl Ruiter
Adrian Clayborn

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns signed defensive end Adrian Clayborn to a two-year contract Tuesday.

Clayborn’s agent announced the deal.

Clayborn, originally drafted 20th overall by Tampa Bay in 2011, enters his 10th NFL season after spending four of the last five years with the Falcons.

The veteran defensive end figures to be a rotational pass rush player having started just four of the last 45 games played over the last three seasons.

He had 4.0 sacks, seven quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in 15 games, one start, for the Falcons last season.

Clayborn has started 52 of the 110 games he has played in his career where he’s totaled 36.5 sacks, 196 tackles, 52 tackles for loss and 97 quarterback hits.

