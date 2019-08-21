Browns sign WR Braxton Miller

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns signed free agent receiver Braxton Miller Wednesday prior to the final practice of training camp.

Yes, that Braxton Miller, the former starting quarterback at Ohio State.

Miller, who started for the Buckeyes from 2011-2013, is in his third NFL season and was a third-round pick by Houston in 2016.

Miller completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 5,295 yards with 52 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in Columbus.

In two seasons with the Texans in 2016 and 2017 Miller totaled 34 catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns in 21 games, nine starts.

Miller spent 2018 on Philadelphia's practice squad but was waived after the Eagles signed quarterback Josh McCown, who came out of retirement, last week.

To make room for Miller, tight end Mik'Quan Deane was waived with a non-football illness designation.