Browns trade OL Austin Corbett to Rams

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns traded offensive lineman Austin Corbett to the Los Angeles Rams Tuesday afternoon for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.

Corbett, selected 33rd overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, is the first major disappointment selected by general manager John Dorsey.

Corbett, who has been inactive on game day 3 times this season, has appeared in 14 games as a reserve.

Corbett failed to win the starting left tackle job as a rookie and this year was beaten out for the starting right guard spot. During training camp Corbett was relegated to third-string and scout team center duties.

After failing to win 2 jobs, there was thought Corbett could replace JC Tretter, who is in the final year of his contract, at center. Tretter will be a free agent next March.