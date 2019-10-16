Browns trade OL Austin Corbett to Rams

33rd overall pick in 2018 Draft becomes first bust under GM John Dorsey

October 16, 2019
Daryl Ruiter
Austin Corbett

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Browns
Sports

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns traded offensive lineman Austin Corbett to the Los Angeles Rams Tuesday afternoon for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.

Corbett, selected 33rd overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, is the first major disappointment selected by general manager John Dorsey.

Corbett, who has been inactive on game day 3 times this season, has appeared in 14 games as a reserve.

Corbett failed to win the starting left tackle job as a rookie and this year was beaten out for the starting right guard spot. During training camp Corbett was relegated to third-string and scout team center duties.

After failing to win 2 jobs, there was thought Corbett could replace JC Tretter, who is in the final year of his contract, at center. Tretter will be a free agent next March.

Tags: 
all local
cleveland browns
Austin Corbett
John Dorsey

Upcoming Events

16 Oct
Deep Purple: The Long Goodbye Tour MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
17 Oct
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
18 Oct
Reigning Rock: The Music Photography of Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios Survival Kit Gallery at 78th Street Studios
19 Oct
Reigning Rock: The Music Photography of Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios Survival Kit Gallery at 78th Street Studios
19 Oct
Captain Fantastic: The Magic of Elton John MGM Northfield Park – Neon Room
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Eric Kush and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes