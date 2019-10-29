Browns Notes: DE Genard Avery traded to Eagles for 2021 pick

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Shelve those ‘Where is Genard Avery?’ questions.

He’s been traded to the Eagles.

The deal, completed Monday afternoon, nets the Browns 2021 fourth-round pick from Philadelphia.

Avery tweeted “Thank You Cleveland” Monday afternoon.

Avery, who burst onto the scene during the second half of last season and appeared to be a core piece moving forward, became the odd man out this year.

Avery was active for just 2 games this season, including Sunday. He played 3 snaps and registered a quarterback pressure that forced the Patriots to punt on their opening possession during Sunday's 27-13 loss at New England.

Avery was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The NFL's trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. eastern.

On the block – Browns general manager John Dorsey may not be done wheeling and dealing.

Less than 2 weeks after lamenting “it takes 2 to tango” in regard to talks with Washington for left tackle Trent Williams, the door might finally be open for Dorsey to try and swing the trade he tried to for weeks.

On Oct 16, Dorsey confirmed he’d spoken with Bruce Allen. “We’ve had conversations,” Dorsey said.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Washington is finally open to fielding offers for the 31-year old disgruntled Pro Bowl left tackle. Williams has been holding out this season.

Flacco out – The Browns will not face Joe Flacco Sunday in Denver.

The Broncos quarterback suffered a neck injury in Sunday’s 15-13 loss to the Colts in Indianapolis and Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed Flacco will be sidelined.

“Joe’s not going to play this week. He’s got a disc or neck injury and he’ll definitely miss this week,” Fangio said. “Then we’ll reevaluate after the bye and see where it’s at.”

Fangio was asked if surgery will be required for Flacco.

“They don’t know that yet,” Fangio said. “I think right at this minute, they don’t think so, but those things are fluid.”

Backup Brandon Allen moves up into the starting role to replace Flacco for the 2-6 Broncos.

Hollywood hiccup – Like Avery, everyone wants to know what’s going on with receiver Rashard Higgins. He was supposed to return and play against Seattle but didn’t see the field and against the Patriots he was limited.

Higgins, who was flagged for offensive pass interference that wiped out a big gain, caught 1 of 32 targets for 2 yards and saw 14 snaps total while Antonio Callaway was on the field for 53 snaps and caught 2 of 3 targets for 11 yards.

“We feel like he is doing better right now,” Kitchens said. “Hig has been back two weeks. Contrary to popular belief, Higgins was not ready to play three weeks ago. Ask Higgins again about two weeks ago. He may have a different answer now. I am not answering questions about playing time. We are playing who we think is giving us the best chance to win right now.”

Despite telling reporters he was ready to return 3 weeks ago and then pushing blame off onto the coaches for not playing against the Seahawks, it appears there’s more to this story on the receiver’s end of things.

Randall update – Safety Damarious Randall says his hamstring injury remains “a day-to-day thing” and he has no specific timetable for a return – or at least one he is willing to share.