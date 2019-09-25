Browns Notes: S Damarious Randall returns to practice

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Safety Damarious Randall returned from practice Wednesday after missing the previous two games due to a concussion suffered in a 43-13 Week 1 loss to Tennessee.

Randall was cleared Tuesday from the NFL’s concussion protocol.

That’s the good news. The bad: the rest of the secondary remains sidelined.

Starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams along with safety Morgan Burnett remain sidelined.

Ward, Williams and rookie corner Sheldrick Redwine all suffered hamstring injuries during practice last Friday. Burnett remains idle with a quadriceps injury.

IR updates – Tight end David Njoku elected to not have surgery on his broken right wrist while it remains undecided whether or not linebacker Christian Kirksey will have surgery the team said.

Njoku and Kirksey suffered their injuries in the 23-3 win over the Jets in New York Sept. 16. Both players were placed on injured reserve late last week and are eligible to return Week 12 against Miami on Nov. 24 should either or both be designated to return from IR in the coming weeks.

Injury report – DNP: CB Denzel Ward (hamstring), CB Greedy Williams (hamstring), S Morgan Burnett (quadriceps), S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring), RT Chris Hubbard (foot), DT Devaroe Lawrence (unknown), T Kendall Lamm (knee)