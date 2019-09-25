Browns Notes: S Damarious Randall returns to practice

Rest of starting secondary remains out, plus a Kirksey and Njoku update

September 25, 2019
Daryl Ruiter
Damarius Randall

(Photo by Jason Miller/Kirk Irwin/Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Categories: 
Browns
Sports

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Safety Damarious Randall returned from practice Wednesday after missing the previous two games due to a concussion suffered in a 43-13 Week 1 loss to Tennessee.

Randall was cleared Tuesday from the NFL’s concussion protocol.

That’s the good news. The bad: the rest of the secondary remains sidelined.

Starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams along with safety Morgan Burnett remain sidelined.

Ward, Williams and rookie corner Sheldrick Redwine all suffered hamstring injuries during practice last Friday. Burnett remains idle with a quadriceps injury.

IR updates – Tight end David Njoku elected to not have surgery on his broken right wrist while it remains undecided whether or not linebacker Christian Kirksey will have surgery the team said.

Njoku and Kirksey suffered their injuries in the 23-3 win over the Jets in New York Sept. 16. Both players were placed on injured reserve late last week and are eligible to return Week 12 against Miami on Nov. 24 should either or both be designated to return from IR in the coming weeks.

Injury report – DNP: CB Denzel Ward (hamstring), CB Greedy Williams (hamstring), S Morgan Burnett (quadriceps), S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring), RT Chris Hubbard (foot), DT Devaroe Lawrence (unknown), T Kendall Lamm (knee)

Tags: 
all local
cleveland browns
Damarious Randall
Greedy Williams
Denzel Ward
David Njoku
Christian Kirksey

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking In Berea With Denzel Ward And Jimmy Donovan WNCXFM: On-Demand
Bill Louis Talks with Jeff Plate of Trans-Siberian Orchestra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with David Njoku, JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, and Austin Corbett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With David Njoku, JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, And Austin Corbett WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes