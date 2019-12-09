Browns Notes: Baker Mayfield gets talking to over trainer criticism

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Following Sunday’s 27-19 win over the Bengals, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield put the training staff on blast for how Odell Beckham Jr.’s training camp injury was handled.

Moments later he took to Twitter to apologize – and to clarify his remarks.

Monday morning, Mayfield was called into the principal’s office.

“I talked to Baker about it this morning,” Kitchens said. “Just like he stated last night, he understands we don't want him addressing other players' injuries, in that manner, especially.”

Mayfield felt Beckham’s injury should’ve been taken care of during camp, causing the receiver to miss minimal time at the outset of the season. Instead, Beckham has opted to play.

“Our training staff and Odell have done a tremendous job moving forward and getting him to the game each week,” Kitchens said.

Center JC Tretter, who is playing through a knee injury and last year played through a high ankle sprain, praised the Browns’ medical staff for keeping him on the field.

“They are great trainers and great people as well,” Tretter said. “They’re always looking out for your best interests.”

Stayin’ alive – The NFL announced the playoff scenarios for Week 15 and the Browns remain alive, by the skin of their teeth.

Cleveland, who will host the Ravens and travel to Cincinnati to end their season, will be eliminated from contention with a loss at Arizona next week and a Steelers win over the Bills.

Pittsburgh and Tennessee are 8-5 and the Steelers have the inside edge over the Titans for the second AFC wild card. The Steelers host the Bills this week before finishing the season on the road at the Jets and Ravens. Tennessee hosts the Texans and Saints before finishing in Houston.

Sneakers giving – For all the talk about Beckham’s unhappiness, he remains a great teammate. Beckham gifted the entire locker room a pair of his Nike Air Max 720’s Monday.

“You can tell he cares about the guys in the locker room,” Schobert said.