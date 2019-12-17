Freddie Kitchens wants to be back in 2020 but keeping focus on today

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The seat for Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens warmed up Sunday night following a stunning 38-24 loss at Arizona.

Questions to Kitchens about his job security followed immediately after the loss and continued Monday.

“Of course, I want to be back,” Kitchens said.

Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that barring a collapse or stunning turn of events to end the season, Browns ownership and management intended to bring Kitchens back.

The performance in Arizona, coupled with running back Kareem Hunt questioning the effort from some players on Monday, could make that difficult to do.

The loss dropped the Browns, who were picked by many to end the league’s longest playoff drought this year, to 6-8 on the season and their playoff chances 0.08% according to ESPN.

With their playoff chances on life support and barely registering a heartbeat, Kitchens preferred to focus on the positives.

“Listen, we can make it all bad all we want, but we have done some good things this year,” Kitchen said. “We have the leading rusher in the league. We have two receivers over [900 yards]. I do not even know where they rank now, but nobody has a 1,000-yard rusher, a 1,000-yard receiver and another receiving almost 900 yards. Defensively, up until yesterday, we were second in the league in third downs and getting off the field. We were ranked pretty high in the red zone and making guys kick field goals.”

And yet the Browns are among the most disappointing teams in the league.

“We just need to execute better when we get to the critical moments in a game,” Kitchens said. “There is a lot of good here. It is just we get so swept up in the negative that we can’t see the positives.”

Kitchens came under fire from some fans for his response to questions about his future as head coach Sunday and Monday he clarified the message he tried to deliver.

“I care about my job,” Kitchens said. “I only care though about getting better today. That is what I was trying to illustrate is I am only focused on today on getting this football team to play the best of their ability today and to increase those chances of us getting to that point on Sunday of playing the best that we can on Sunday. Everybody here is focused on that.

“Dee and Jimmy Haslam and John Dorsey would much rather me be worried about getting our team to play better than be worried about my job security.”

Kitchens’ six wins in his first season as head coach tie Romeo Crennel (2005) for the second-most by a first-year head coach in the expansion era. Butch Davis (2001) and Mike Pettine (2014) won seven in their first season.

Then again Pettine, Davis and Crennel weren’t bequeathed the type of talent Kitchens was in their first years.

Both Kitchens and receiver Jarvis Landry downplayed their blowup on the sidelines in the fourth quarter in Arizona. It wasn’t the first time a player has had words for Kitchens this season either.

“I like the guys I coach. I like the guys our coaches coach on a daily basis. I like the energy and the passion our guys play with,” Kitchens said. “In our room and in our building, we are in it together. These guys will continue to play together. We built that through being through the fire together. It doesn’t surprise me, no, but understand where that comes from. That comes from work together, going through the fires together. We are going to stay together these last two weeks. I don’t care what happens, these guys will stay together. They have demonstrated that. Now, we just have to perform better.”