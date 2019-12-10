Freddie Kitchens dismisses reports of Odell Beckham Jr.’s unhappiness

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Freddie Kitchens pulled a Frank Drebin Monday afternoon.

Please disperse, nothing to see here.

The Browns’ head coach dismissed multiple national reports, including Sunday morning from Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer and Monday afternoon from Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports that Beckham is unhappy and wants out of Cleveland.

“Did Odell say that? [No] OK, case closed then,” Kitchens said.

Sunday Morning Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday that Beckham “Has actually told other players and coaches before games: ‘Hey, come get me. Come get me.’” Glazer added “I do not see that relationship ending well for them after this year.”

Robinson confirmed Glazer’s report Monday in an in-depth article about Beckham’s problems in Cleveland with the Browns, including that the several times in October Beckham pleaded with opponents to get him out of Cleveland.

The Browns got blown out Oct. 7 at San Francisco 31-3, lost to the Seahawks at home 32-28 and 27-13 at New England Oct. 27.

“Until I hear something from Odell, I am not going to comment,” Kitchens said. “Odell and my relationship is fine. Odell and Adam’s [Henry] relationship is fine. I am sorry I do not think there is like any ‘gotcha’ moment here. I can only tell you what I think and what I have seen from Odell, and what I have seen from Odell is nothing like the reports indicate.”

Kitchens was asked if he’s seen any indications of frustration or unhappiness from Beckham.

“I have not sensed that,” Kitchens said.

Beckham has been playing through a sports hernia injury suffered in training camp according to multiple reports. The star receiver has been listed weekly on the team’s injury report as limited with a groin injury.

Despite not being 100%, Beckham is second on the team behind his friend Jarvis Landry in receptions and yardage but has just two touchdowns.

“I think he is helping the team,” Kitchens said. “Odell is doing a great job of he wants to be out there for his teammates, and I like him to be out there for his teammates. He has been doing a good job of getting prepared during the course of the week to get to the game on Sunday.”