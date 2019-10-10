Browns Notes: Greedy Williams, Denzel Ward return to practice

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams returned to practice Wednesday.

The team’s top two corners had been idle since suffering hamstring injuries during practice on Sept. 20 causing them to miss the last 3 games.

“I was asking guys who have dealt with this injury, and they said to just rest, take your time and just try to get back out there and trusting it again more than anything,” Williams said Wednesday.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens did not indicate both were returning to practice when asked Wednesday morning about their status.

“Those guys are still kind of day by day,” Kitchens said prior to practice.

Ward wore a long sleeve on his right leg but both players moved with ease during the individual and positional drills of practice that were open to reporters to observe.

“It is hard, but just sitting back and watching,” Williams said. “I feel like more you watch, the more you learn.”

It would make sense with the bye week to follow so rest Williams and Ward another week. Williams didn’t sound as if a return Sunday is going to happen.

“I am just telling the doctors and trainers how I feel,” Williams said. “Based on what they think and how I feel, that is going to monitor if I am ready or not.”

Kitchens praised the job cornerbacks TJ Carrie and Terrance Mitchell have done in their absence.

“The guys who have come in have played exceptionally well. They have played well,” Kitchens said. “They have been doing a good job. We had some issues the other night that we are going to get corrected. Other than that, they have played well. They played good in spurts the other day, but they have played well up to this point.”

Praise from Pete – Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll doesn’t view the Browns as the team that lost by 28 to the 49ers Monday night, rather he views them as the club that drubbed the Ravens a week earlier.

“They have plenty of talent. They have all kinds of firepower,” Carroll said via a conference call. “They are difficult on both sides of the ball to deal with in scheme. They have all kind of potential to be a terrific football team, and we are going to consider them really being at the top of their game.”

Carroll might be impressed most by defensive end Myles Garrett, who has racked up 7.0 sacks in 5 games.

“Incredible player. He is as good as you get athletically,” Carroll said. “Everything is showing that he is a problem. He is one of those guys that you have to really be cognizant of in your gameplan and where he is and what he is doing and all that because he can wreck a game for you.”

His praise for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is struggling in his sophomore season completing just under 56 percent of his passes with 8 interceptions and 4 touchdowns, was just as high.

“He is just way ahead of schedule for most guys,” Carroll said. “That is why he was chosen where he was. Just the sense, the arm talent and accuracy. He has a big belief in himself, I would think. I do not know him, but I would think that he does. That lends himself to the confidence that it takes to hang in there as you learn and to grow and to bounce back from the setbacks that are obviously is going to happen as you go along that is just so difficult.

“He is an excellent player right now. He is going to be great when the time comes.”

Wanting the ball – The Browns have elected twice after winning the toss to take the ball, a departure from the typical defer to the second half, this season including Monday night at San Francisco.

Kitchens explained Wednesday why he likes getting the ball first.

“I always think we have a good game plan that we can go down and score, give our defense the lead,” Kitchens said. “Hopefully we can get back on the positive side of that.”

Hollywood held back – Receiver Rashard Higgins continues to practice but hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury Week 1 against Tennessee.

“I do not know if we classified the injury or not, but yeah, any time you are talking the knee, it can be significant,” Kitchens said of the time Higgins has been forced to miss with the injury.

It appeared Higgins may be able to play Monday night after being listed as a full participant and questionable for the game on Saturday, but he was inactive again.

“He just got a little sore in the latter part of the week,” Kitchens said.

Kitchens declined to provide any insight as to his potential availability Sunday against Seattle.

“Not sure. It is still kind of a day-by-day thing with him,” Kitchens said.

Full house – The entire active 53-man roster participated Wednesday for the first time since Week 1.

Injury report – DNP: None

Limited: OT Kendall Lamm (knee), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring), CB Greedy Williams (hamstring)

Full: WR Rashard Higgins (knee), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip)