157 pounds of marijuana found in vehicle rented by Greg Robinson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Greg Robinson was arrested and faces federal charges for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute federal officials announced Wednesday.

Robinson along with former NFL receiver Jaquan Bray were charged in federal court “with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.”

Bray and Robinson were teammates at Auburn. They face up to 20 ears in prison if convicted.

The Browns did not plan to re-sign the former No 2 overall pick from the 2014 NFL Draft and had already communicated that to his representation prior to the arrest a league source told 92.3 The Fan.

His NFL career may now be over.

Robinson and Bray were arrested Monday at the Sierra Blanca Checkpoint Station checkpoint near the U.S., Mexico border after a canine unit alerted authorities during an immigration inspection, prompting them to perform a secondary inspection which “revealed the presence of approximately 157 pounds of marijuana inside several large duffle bags in the rear cargo area” of a 2020 black Chevy Tahoe.

According to the criminal complaint affidavit, “Robinson rented the vehicle in Los Angeles on Sunday and had arranged for a third individual in the vehicle, an Uber driver he had met in 2018, to drive him and Bray to Louisiana. When the trio reached El Paso, Robinson instructed Bray to begin driving.

“When they approached secondary inspection at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint, Robinson asked the third individual to claim the marijuana and that Robinson said he would pay the third individual to do so. The third individual refused and told Robinson he/she would not have driven him had he/she known there were drugs in the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

During the search authorities also found “23 glass mason jars,” a large, heavy “Automatic 420 Single-Ended Electric-Can Sealer,” an electronic scale and $3,100 in a “pair of jeans belonging to Bray.” Robinson claimed ownership of the can sealing machine according to the affidavit in support of complaint.

Robinson took over at left tackle midway through the 2018 season and he started 22 of the 31 games he appeared in for the Browns.

Robinson made nearly $29 million throughout his NFL career, including $6.4 million in 2019. He will become an unrestricted free agent in March.