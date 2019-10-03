Browns Notes: Jamie Gillan named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns’ decision to go with a rookie punter has proved to be on the money early in the season.

Jamie Gillan, dubbed ‘The Scottish Hammer’ by his high school football coach, was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month the NFL announced Thursday morning.

Gillan ranks second in the AFC with 11 punts inside the 20-yard line and he helped limit opponents to just 19 punt return yards in the month.

Gillan was named Special Teams Player of the Week following a 23-3 win over the Jets on Sept. 16 that saw him drop five punts inside the 20.

Gillan is the first player of the month award winner for the Browns since linebacker D’Qwell Jackson was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September 2011 and he’s the first Special Teams Player of the Month since Joshua Cribbs in December 2009.

Hands off – Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens didn’t sense any frustration from receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was limited to two catches for 20 yards in the 40-25 win at Baltimore.

“I do not think he got frustrated from that,” head coach Freddie Kitchens said. “I think Odell Beckham likes to win football games. I did not sense that he was frustrated from that.”

How Beckham is being manhandled by cornerbacks and safeties is a different story, and that is bothering Kitchens too.

“Here is what I think is difficult: for Odell not to be able to run a route without getting grabbed,” Kitchens said. “I think that is what frustrates him. We are working on him just staying to course, and he does a good job of staying of course. I will just say that.”

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was physical with Beckham all afternoon which resulted in Beckham eventually getting into a scuffle with Humphrey late in the third quarter that saw the Ravens cornerback try to choke Beckham on the ground.

“Odell is a physical guy, too,” Kitchens said. “I am not scared of a corner being physical with Odell. That is not what I am scared of. I do not want people grabbing him down the field, though.”

Big loss – Linebacker Christian Kirksey opted to have surgery Wednesday morning to repair a torn pectoral muscle and as a result will be los for the remainder of the season.

“Kirko is a major part of our team, not just our defense,” Kitchens said. “He is an emotional guy, a ‘bring your lunch pail to work’ guy every day. It is always tough when you lose guys like that. I think he made the best decision for him and his career. I hate anytime someone has to have surgery, but that is going to get him back to us faster.”

Injury report – DNP: CB Denzel Ward (hamstring), CB Greedy Williams (hamstring), LB Willie Harvey (shoulder), OT Kendall Lamm (knee), WR Jarvis Landry (concussion).