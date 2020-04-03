Jarvis Landry donates $15k in supplies for East Cleveland kids, families

Browns WR teams up with Meijer to make donation possible

April 3, 2020
Daryl Ruiter
Browns WR Jarvis Landry

(Photo by Jason Miller/Kirk Irwin/Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Browns
Sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns receiver Jarvis Landry announced a $15,000 donation used to purchase hygiene products for East Cleveland students and families Thursday.

Landry partnered with Meijer to secure the supply of soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and other personal care products that are being packaged to give away on Monday.

“Although we are facing unprecedented challenges right now, it is important to remember that we are all in this together,” Landry said. “I love the City of Cleveland, and I want to make sure our communities have the support that they need to stay safe and healthy. We hope these items will help ease burdens and protect the well-being of the families and students of East Cleveland.”

With students stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Landry aimed to support the heath and wellness of students and families who remain at-home while schools remain closed.

East Cleveland Schools were selected as the recipient of the donation through the Cleveland Browns Foundation’s “Get 2 School, Stay in the Game!” Network.

“We are incredibly proud of Jarvis’ and Meijer’s generosity to assist East Cleveland families by supplying personal hygiene products while they continue to advance their education at home during these unprecedented times,” Renee Harvey, vice president of the Cleveland Browns Foundation, said. “One of the ‘Get 2 School’ Network’s key pillars is identifying and eliminating barriers that may impact a student’s ability to be fully prepared to learn every day, including factors in and outside the classroom. By providing these items, we can address a critical need within their homes that also promotes positive self-esteem, which can significantly impact a student’s engagement with school assignments.”

It’s estimated that Landry’s donation will be able to provide products for 1,300 families.

“Now more than ever, every member of our community should have what they need to stay healthy,” Cathy Cooper, senior director of community partnerships and giving for Meijer, said. “We were glad to help Jarvis make his idea for supporting the health of East Cleveland families a reality.”

Families with students enrolled in East Cleveland Schools (K-12) can pick up supplies from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Shaw High School, Superior Elementary School and Caledonia Elementary School, as quantities remain available.

Tags: 
cleveland browns
Coronavirus
jarvis landry

Upcoming Events

11 Apr
POSTPONED: Donnie Iris and the Cruisers MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
14 Apr
WNCX Blood Drive Lago Event Center at Aloft Cleveland Downtown (East Bank of the Flats)
22 Apr
Pigs: Canada's Pink Floyd The Agora Theater
02 May
CANCELLED: Joe Walsh & David Crosby Headline May 4 50th Commemoration Benefit Concert at Kent State Memorial Athletic and Convocation (MAC) Center at Kent State
14 May
Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Michael Stanley Shares Favorite Richfield Coliseum Memories WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes