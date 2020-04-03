Jarvis Landry donates $15k in supplies for East Cleveland kids, families

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns receiver Jarvis Landry announced a $15,000 donation used to purchase hygiene products for East Cleveland students and families Thursday.

Landry partnered with Meijer to secure the supply of soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and other personal care products that are being packaged to give away on Monday.

“Although we are facing unprecedented challenges right now, it is important to remember that we are all in this together,” Landry said. “I love the City of Cleveland, and I want to make sure our communities have the support that they need to stay safe and healthy. We hope these items will help ease burdens and protect the well-being of the families and students of East Cleveland.”

With students stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Landry aimed to support the heath and wellness of students and families who remain at-home while schools remain closed.

East Cleveland Schools were selected as the recipient of the donation through the Cleveland Browns Foundation’s “Get 2 School, Stay in the Game!” Network.

“We are incredibly proud of Jarvis’ and Meijer’s generosity to assist East Cleveland families by supplying personal hygiene products while they continue to advance their education at home during these unprecedented times,” Renee Harvey, vice president of the Cleveland Browns Foundation, said. “One of the ‘Get 2 School’ Network’s key pillars is identifying and eliminating barriers that may impact a student’s ability to be fully prepared to learn every day, including factors in and outside the classroom. By providing these items, we can address a critical need within their homes that also promotes positive self-esteem, which can significantly impact a student’s engagement with school assignments.”

It’s estimated that Landry’s donation will be able to provide products for 1,300 families.

“Now more than ever, every member of our community should have what they need to stay healthy,” Cathy Cooper, senior director of community partnerships and giving for Meijer, said. “We were glad to help Jarvis make his idea for supporting the health of East Cleveland families a reality.”

Families with students enrolled in East Cleveland Schools (K-12) can pick up supplies from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Shaw High School, Superior Elementary School and Caledonia Elementary School, as quantities remain available.