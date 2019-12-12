Jarvis Landry: OBJ wants to be in Cleveland, stay with Browns

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Best friends in high school and college, Jarvis Landry waited five years for a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. in the NFL.

He’s not ready for it to end either.

On Thursday, Landry took up for Beckham and contradicted multiple reports that the star receiver wants out of Cleveland.

“I think he wants to be here. I know he wants to be here,” Landry said. “It's not even about trying to go somewhere else. I think for him he's been the leader. He's a guy that comes to work every day. He's a guy that's playing through injuries and all the things that you want out of a player. And inside of this organization, he has a voice. He has responsibility to himself, to all of us to go out there and compete each and every Sunday. And he does that.

“So, I don't think — he doesn't want to leave, and he's not trying to leave.”

Sunday afternoon, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday that Beckham had been telling opponents this season “come get me” and Glazer thought the relationship between Beckham and the Browns “would not end well.”

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports confirmed Glazer’s report citing multiple sources in a story published on the website Monday afternoon in which Beckham was described as feeling “lost” in Cleveland.

Landry was beside himself when it came to the genesis of those reports.

“I don't know. That's a question for you guys. I don't write,” Landry said. “I haven't heard him say anything directly. So I don't know how it could come out to be all that it is now.”

Landry insists Beckham has not confided in him about any unhappiness with the Browns or desire to leave next year.

“Obviously having him here is definitely something that is special for all of us,” Landry said. “We just, again, find ways to play to our potential. And I know I’ve said that a lot, but I think that that’s something that we haven’t always done at times. And we’ve been able to win games, but hopefully, you know, we can figure it out.”

Beckham is second on the team in receptions and yardage behind Landry with 59 catches and 844 yards but just two touchdowns. Landry leads the team with 69 receptions for 995 yards and five touchdowns.

“I think he makes plays when he’s given the opportunities, and that’s just it, we’ve got to find ways to get him opportunities,” Landry said.

The way to do that is by keeping Beckham and Landry together in Cleveland.

“I hope so. I hope so. That's the plan. That's the plan,” Landry said. “We could be that special, though.”