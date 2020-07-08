Browns sign Jedrick Wills to rookie contract

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Jedrick Wills put pen to paper on his rookie contract Tuesday evening.

Wills posted pictures of the occasion on his Instagram account with the caption: “Officially a Cleveland Brown! @clevelandbrowns Let’s get active!”

Wills’ agent confirmed that the deal is fully guaranteed and will pay the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft $19.7 million over the life of the four-year deal that includes a fifth-year option.

Wills started 29 games at right tackle at Alabama where he protected left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side. He allowed just one sack and 3.5 quarterback hurries as a junior in 2019.

Wills has been working with offensive line coach Bill Callahan during the virtual offseason on moving to left tackle. Callahan did the same in 2012 helping Tyron Smith make the move with the Cowboys.

“We have given him a number of drills to do, and we have just really started out with real basic things,” Callahan said on May 14. “Just really looking at stance and putting him in the left-handed stance, which he has been there before. He sends the video back and I coach him through all of the nuances and techniques of what we want to get him into.

“He is really a sponge of information. He has absorbed all the content that you can give him and he wants more. I am really excited about him. I am eager to at some point get on the field with him.”

The Browns have now signed five of their seven 2020 draft picks, including defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (third round), tight end Harrison Bryant (fourth round), center Nick Harris (fifth round) and receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (sixth round).