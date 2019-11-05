Jermaine Whitehead apologizes for threatening social media posts

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – A day after being released by the Browns, safety Jermaine Whitehead posted an apology on his Instagram account for the threatening social media posts following the Browns 24-19 loss at Denver Sunday night.

One of those threats, which included a racial slur, was directed at 92.3 The Fan’s Dustin Fox, who also serves as an analyst for many of the Browns media platforms.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions following our game with Denver,” Whitehead wrote. “That was totally out of character for me. I do not justify my actions, but was extremely frustrated with the way I had played and our team losing because of it. I was playing with a broken hand, but that is no excuse for my actions, and I am deeply regretful.”

Whitehead posted the threatening content on Twitter while fully dressed after the game and team officials attempted to direct Whitehead to apologize and remove them Zac Jackson of The Athletic reported.

Sunday night the team issued a statement condemning Whitehead’s posts and on Monday head coach Freddie Kitchens stood by the statement while trying to avoid addressing the matter before being pressed on it.

“We try to educate our players into using social media for their advantage and certainly not their disadvantage as a general rule,” Kitchens said. “That is what we try to educate them on to do, and I think for the most part, we do a good job of that.”

Morgan Burnett will miss Whitehead, who started all 8 games and registered 41 tackles, 2 QB hits, a tackle for loss, forced fumble and 2 passes defensed this season, but understands why the Browns cut him.

“We all have to do a job,” Burnett said. “We all are held accountable and held to a certain standard no matter where we are within the organization. They stand behind the brand and I think that's just part of being a professional. You have to carry yourself a certain way even at times when you feel like your buttons are being pushed, you still have young people, young kids looking up to us and watching everything we say and the way we move.”