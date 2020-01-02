Jimmy Haslam: Browns to hire coach, then general manager

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns have made so many changes and lost so many games over the last seven years under the Haslams that it just feels like they’re just reshuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Thursday afternoon, owner Jimmy Haslam once again took accountability for the volatility that has followed since they bought the team in 2012.

“As owners we're not proud of all the changes that have taken place since 2012, but as owners we take full responsibility,” Haslam said. “We're focused on getting this right. I can’t stress enough that, one, we feel terrible about what’s happened and secondly, we’re committed to getting it right.”

The Haslams embarked on their fifth head coach and general manager search since January 2013 when they fired Freddie Kitchens, who struggled mightily, after one season Sunday night and mutually parted ways with general manager John Dorsey on Tuesday.

Haslam then outlined how the franchise plans to operate structurally moving forward.

“We will not have an arranged marriage,” Haslam said.

As we’ve reported previously, the Browns will hire the head coach first, and then work with that head coach to hire the next general manager or top football executive, but the decision will not solely be that of the new head coach.

Both the head coach and the new GM will report directly to ownership.

Rosterwise, the general manager will control the 53, the coach the gameday 46.

Chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, who is leading the current search, will not see his job or role change going forward.

Owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam along with executive vice president J.W. Johnson, DePodesta and vice president of football administration Chris Cooper make up the current search committee.