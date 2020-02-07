Browns to name Joe Woods defensive coordinator

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Joe Woods will officially be named defensive coordinator as early as Friday a league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan.

Woods, who was head coach Kevin Stefanski’s No. 1 choice for the job, spent this past season as the 49ers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator where he helped San Francisco become the NFL’s top team defending the pass and reach the Super Bowl this past season.

Under league rules, the Browns were required to wait until the 49ers completed their season before hiring Woods.

“I think he is an outstanding football mind,” Stefanski said Wednesday. “You saw that defense and what they were able to do this year. I think adding Joe to the mix was very impressive. I saw it firsthand unfortunately how good they were. A good family man. I have known him for a long time.”

Prior to joining the 49ers, Woods spent four seasons with the Broncos from 2015-18, the last two as their defensive coordinator.

Denver boasted the No. 1 pass defense during the 2015 and 2016 seasons while Woods coached defensive backs.

Stefanski worked with Woods in Minnesota where he was the Vikings defensive backs coach from 2006-2013.

Woods, who spent 2014 with the Oakland Raiders as defensive backs coach, inherits a defensive unit in Cleveland that ranked seventh against the pass in 2019 and includes a pair of young cornerbacks in Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams.

The Browns’ pass rush suffered significantly down the stretch following the indefinite suspension handed down to Myles Garrett for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet. Garrett is expected to be reinstated within the next two months.

Although defensive end Olivier Vernon was slowed by injury late in the season, his return to health combined with defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, who finished the season strong and established himself as a leader in the locker room, should provide the pressure Woods’ scheme requires.

Stefanski said Thursday he hoped to complete his coaching staff in a week to 10 days.

The Browns named Alex Van Pelt offensive coordinator on Wednesday.

Callie Brownson was named as Stefanski’s chief of staff, Bill Callahan offensive line coach, Drew Petzing tight ends coach and Chad O’Shea pass game coordinator and receivers coach.