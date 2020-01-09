Browns LG Joel Bitonio named to 2020 Pro Bowl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns guard Joel Bitonio is headed back to the Pro Bowl.

Bitonio was named an injury replacement for Steelers guard David DeCastro on Thursday. It marks the second straight season Bitonio will represent the Browns.

“I am honored and humbled to be named to the Pro Bowl,” Bitonio said. “To wear our orange helmet and represent Cleveland and our great fans again is something that I take a lot of pride in.”

Bitonio, drafted by the Browns 35th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, started all 16 games at left guard this past season where he helped block for running back Nick Chubb. Chubb ran for 1,494 yards, which ranks as the fourth-most in a single season in franchise history in 2019.

Bitonio joins Chubb, who was named a starter for the AFC, and reserve receiver Jarvis Landry in representing the Browns.

“It always takes a team effort when you get this type of recognition so it’s really good to be able to share this with some of my teammates,” Bitonio said. “Last year, I got to experience the Pro Bowl with Jarvis and this year, it’s going to be really cool to be blocking for Nick in the game.”

Bitonio was named a second-team All Pro by the Associated press last week.