Browns LG Joel Bitonio named to 2020 Pro Bowl

Bitonio replaces Steelers G David DeCastro

January 9, 2020
Daryl Ruiter
Joel Bitonio

© Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Browns
Sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns guard Joel Bitonio is headed back to the Pro Bowl.

Bitonio was named an injury replacement for Steelers guard David DeCastro on Thursday. It marks the second straight season Bitonio will represent the Browns.

“I am honored and humbled to be named to the Pro Bowl,” Bitonio said. “To wear our orange helmet and represent Cleveland and our great fans again is something that I take a lot of pride in.”

Bitonio, drafted by the Browns 35th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, started all 16 games at left guard this past season where he helped block for running back Nick Chubb. Chubb ran for 1,494 yards, which ranks as the fourth-most in a single season in franchise history in 2019.

Bitonio joins Chubb, who was named a starter for the AFC, and reserve receiver Jarvis Landry in representing the Browns.

“It always takes a team effort when you get this type of recognition so it’s really good to be able to share this with some of my teammates,” Bitonio said. “Last year, I got to experience the Pro Bowl with Jarvis and this year, it’s going to be really cool to be blocking for Nick in the game.”

Bitonio was named a second-team All Pro by the Associated press last week.

Tags: 
all local
cleveland browns
Joel Bitonio

Upcoming Events

10 Jan
CANCELLED: Vince Neil – The Legendary Voice of Motley Crue MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
16 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
17 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
18 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
19 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes