Browns Notes: Juston Burris named Ed Bock Courage Award winner

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Safety Juston Burris was selected by his teammates as the Browns’ 2019 winner of the Ed Bock Courage Award.

The award is given annually to a member of each of the 32 NFL teams who exemplifies the qualities of Ed Block, the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts, based on courage, compassion, commitment and community.

“I’m humbled, very humbled,” Burris said in the announcement made by the team Tuesday. “I’m thankful that my teammates thought of me in that light and that they see the hard work I put in to come back to be here to help this team win. I just want to say thank you to them and just for being there and helping me through everything that I went through. I really appreciate them for that.”

Burris, who joined the Browns for the final seven games of the 2018 season, underwent offseason shoulder surgery. On Aug. 30, the team waived Burris before he was claimed by Oakland where he spent the first two weeks of the season.

The Browns brought him back for their Week 3 game against the Rams.

“As soon as I came back, they welcomed me with open arms,” Burris said. “Any questions that I had, anything that I needed help with because maybe some things had changed, they were there to help me. I just appreciate them for showing me support and making me feel confident going into [the Rams] game that they trusted me to come in and do what I had to do to help the team.”

He’s started eight of 11 games this season and payed every defensive snap three times since. Burris has 22 tackles, 18 solo, his first career sack, two interceptions, four passes defensed and one forced fumble.

“Definitely, my mom and my dad are my inspiration – things my parents taught me, to keep fighting no matter whatever the circumstances is,” Burris said. “Things are going to happen in life and you just have to keep pushing. Do not make excuses, just keep pushing and just go through it. One quote kind of helped me through it, ‘You grow through what you go through.’ That has kind of been my motto over time. Things are going to happen so you just have to keep fighting.”

Quinn weighs in – Former Browns quarterback and current Sirius/XM host and Fox college football analyst Brady Quinn weighed in Monday on the continuing Browns soap opera on his radio show.

“This is what happens when you have a lot of turnover in an organization from a head coaching standpoint, and there’s turnover on the roster. There’s never a culture built,” Quinn said on Sirius/XM. “There’s never one built. There’s never an environment and culture that is all about what’s happening on the field. I hate to always use New England as the example but isn’t that what every single organization is trying to recreate? Honestly, isn’t that what every single team is trying to do, is trying to be as successful as they have been? And so if that’s the case, why are we constantly having to deal with this from Cleveland? It’s always about everything but what’s happening on the field.”

Quinn didn’t hold back on Baker Mayfield and the quarterback’s critical postgame comments either.

“They got the win, but he didn’t play necessarily well,” Quinn said. “One of the concerning things is the postgame [he] ends up talking about Odell Beckham and his injury and throwing his medical staff under the bus. And he later tweeted out that he wasn’t trying to throw them under the bus but yeah well, you did. Just because you apologized for it doesn’t mean anything. Just stop doing it. That’s the bottom line, as a leader of the football team, you know, you’re responsible for everyone but that training staff is part of your team. They’re part of that group and that organization. You all should be moving in the same direction.

“When you make comments like that you may feel like you’re holding them accountable, but really what you’re doing is you’re creating a divide. Like a kind of ‘us’ against ‘them’ and you just don’t see that in the best organizations.”

First for everything – Although the Browns offense has failed to live up to expectations tis season, it is setting historic milestones.

Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. give the franchise their first pair of 800-plus yard receivers in the same season in team history.

Landry leads the Browns with 69 catches and 995 yards while Beckham is right behind him with 59 catches for 844 yards this season with three games to play.