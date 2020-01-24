Kareem Hunt cited for speeding during traffic stop Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns running back Kareem Hunt was pulled over by Rocky River police Tuesday afternoon for speeding.

During the traffic stop on Interstate 90, officers detected an “odor of marijuana coming from inside the car” and found “small amounts of marijuana located in 3 different locations” of a backpack located in the back seat according to an incident report obtained by 92.3 The Fan.

Police said they confiscated the small amount of marijuana found but did not cite or charge Hunt.

After citing Hunt for speeding, police sent him on his way. Hunt is not required to appear in court.

The Browns said they are aware of the situation and are gathering more information while the league office said, "We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment."

Hunt, who will be a restricted free agent in March, was signed by the Browns in February 2019.

Hunt totaled 464 scrimmage yards, averaged 4.1 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns after returning from an eight-game suspension last season.