Source: Browns to name Kevin Stefanski head coach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Paul DePodesta didn’t get his guy in 2016 or 2019 but he wasn’t denied in 2020.

Kevin Stefanski, the finalist who lost out to Freddie Kitchens a year ago, will be the Browns next head coach a league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan.

DePodesta recommended the Browns hire Stefanski instead of Kitchens a year ago. The Browns’ chief strategy officer also favored Bills head coach Sean McDermott over Hue Jackson in 2016.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was first to report the decision.

Stefanski was the longest tenured coach in Minnesota having worked under three different head coaches. This is his 14th season with the Vikings and is in his first full season as the team’s offensive coordinator after being promoted in Week 15 last season.

The Vikings ranked eighth in scoring averaging 25.4 points per game this season and they finished sixth in rushing with a 133.3 yards per game average while quarterback Kirk Cousins finished in the top five in passer rating while throwing 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Stefanski started off his NFL career as an operations intern with the Eagles before joining the Vikings as an assistant to head coach Brad Childress from 2006-2008 before being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach. From 2014-15 Stefanski worked with the tight ends, running backs in 2016 and was the quarterbacks coach in 2017.

The Browns interviewed seven other candidates for the job – Mike McCarthy, who was hired by the Cowboys, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.