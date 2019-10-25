Freddie Kitchens says Myles Garrett will be fine after knee issue "flared up"

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Nothing has been able to slow Browns defensive end Myles Garrett this season and head coach Freddie Kitchens doesn’t expect a knee issue that flared up Thursday to either.

Garrett was limited during Thursday’s practice with a knee injury according to the team’s injury report, but Kitchens downplayed any significance of it on his radio show which aired Thursday evening on 92.3 The Fan.

“No, I think Myles will be fine,” Kitchens said when asked if there was reason for concern. “It’s kind of an ongoing thing with him, just flared up a little bit at the beginning part of the week and he’ll be fine moving forward.”

Garrett, a 2018 Pro Bowler, has racked up 9.0 sacks this season and 29.5 in 33 games for his career.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised the 2017 No. 1 overall pick earlier this week when asked what he thought about watching Garrett on film.

“Thinking about I wish we didn’t have to play against him,” Belichick said. “He is pretty much impossible to block. They put him in a lot of different places so you do not always know where he is going to be, but wherever he is, you better find him and block him, or he will ruin the game.”

Garrett appreciated the kind words from Belichick.

“It is a major compliment from one of the best to ever do it,” Garrett said Wednesday. “Definitely appreciate it. At the end of the day, compliments are not going to stop me from getting to Brady.”

Tom Brady, who is completing 65.9% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and 4 interceptions this season, has been sacked just 10 times and Garrett is hoping to bag him a few more times Sunday at Foxborough.

“It is easier said than done,” Garrett said. “You say you can get to him and sack him, but I think he is the fastest this year at getting the ball off and getting it out of his hands. You have to make sure that he is out there seeing ghosts, he is holding the ball, he is patting it and he is looking for other options, and you can have some time to get the ball out of his hands, strip him and get the ball to your offense.”

Garrett, who has a dozen QB hits and a forced fumble, has registered multiple sacks in 3 games this season.