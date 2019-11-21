Myles Garrett loses appeal, indefinite suspension upheld

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Myles Garrett’s season is over, and it is unclear when Garrett will even be allowed to play again.

The Browns’ defensive end has lost his appeal. Hearing officer James Thrash "upheld all discipline issued to Myles Garrett" the league announced Thursday afternoon.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely without pay by the league less than 12 hours after ripping the helmet off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hitting him with it touching off a brawl in the closing seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win last Thursday night.

Garrett’s ban was the result of violating the league’s, “unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon.”

Garrett was also fined an undisclosed amount for the incident on top of the $1.14 million in salary he will lose for the remainder of the season. NFL Network reported the additional fine was for $45,623.

Upon issuing the initial punishment, the NFL also required that Garrett, “must meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on his reinstatement.”

Thrash heard Garrett’s appeal Wednesday morning in New York City.

The suspension for Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was reduced from 3 games to 2 following his appeal but the additional fine of $35,096 was upheld.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi also lost his appeal of a 1-game suspension, which he will serve this week against Miami, for shoving Rudolph in the back.