Browns DE Myles Garrett says “fan” punched him after requesting photo

Garrett brushed off the incident on Twitter

October 16, 2019
Daryl Ruiter
Myles Garrett

(Photo by Jason Miller/Kirk Irwin/Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Browns
Sports

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Myles Garrett’s bye week began with an unwelcome surprise Wednesday.

Cleveland’s Pro Bowl defensive end posted on his official Twitter account that a “fan” punched him in the face after requesting a photo.

Garrett currently is tied for the league lead with 9.0 sacks this season and he has 29.5 for his career through just 33 games, 31 of them starts.

Tags: 
all local
cleveland browns
Myles Garrett

