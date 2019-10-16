Browns DE Myles Garrett says “fan” punched him after requesting photo

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Myles Garrett’s bye week began with an unwelcome surprise Wednesday.

Cleveland’s Pro Bowl defensive end posted on his official Twitter account that a “fan” punched him in the face after requesting a photo.

A “fan” hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face. Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch. ---- — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

Was in my car, flagged me down for a picture and I cracked the window enough for the camera to get my face. Took the pic and gave me a pillow tap — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

Garrett currently is tied for the league lead with 9.0 sacks this season and he has 29.5 for his career through just 33 games, 31 of them starts.