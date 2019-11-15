Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely; NFL comes down on Browns Steelers

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Myles Garrett’s season is over.

The NFL wasted no time taking quick, decisive action against the Browns' defensive end after he ripped the helmet off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s head and hit him in the head with it in the closing seconds of Friday night’s 21-7 win.

Garrett has been suspended indefinitely – at minimum for the remainder of the 2019 season and postseason – and fined an undisclosed amount the NFL announced Friday.

Garrett “must meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on his reinstatement” the league said for violating the unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon.

The Browns and Steelers were both fined $250,000 by the league office.

“We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement released by the team. “There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization.

“We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years, but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions.”

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has been suspended without pay for 3 games and fined an additional amount for fighting, including punching and kicking an opponent.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been suspended without pay for 1 game and fined an additional amount for unnecessary roughness, specifically for shoving an opposing player to the ground during an altercation.

Rudolph, who attempted to rip Garrett’s helmet off while he and Garrett were on the ground, was not disciplined by the league Friday.

The league says its investigation is ongoing and further discipline is forthcoming, including for players who left the bench and joined the melee.