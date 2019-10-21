Kareem Hunt returns to practice for Browns Monday

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Kareem Hunt was back on the practice field Monday morning after the NFL cleared his return, 2 weeks prior to his 8-game suspension expiring.

Hunt had been away from the team since Aug. 31 when his suspension kicked in for violating the NFL’s conduct policy.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield greeted Hunt with a big hug after the back took his first handoff of practice.

Hunt underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia on Aug. 29 but has fully recovered.

“Very pleased. I thought he looked good,” head coach Freddie Kitchens said. “He looks like he's in good shape. It's always good to get good players back.”

Hunt remains on the reserve/suspended list until he is eligible to come off on Nov. 4. It is likely the Browns will seek a temporary roster exemption for Hunt until they must officially activate him and make a corresponding roster move if they fill the spot vacated by the trade of Austin Corbett in the meantime.

Hunt is eligible to make his official Browns debut Nov. 10 against the Buffalo Bills.

“I know he’s worked his tail off to try and get back and be healthy for us,” left guard Joel Bitonio said. “I know he’s [got] a couple weeks to figure it out. He did mostly scout team stuff today. He had some good runs and nice cuts and it was really just good to see him out there and working.”

General manager John Dorsey, who drafted Hunt in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft while with the Chiefs, gave Hunt a new lease on his football life by signing him in February.

“With regards to Kareem, it’s my understanding that he’s doing really well,” Dorsey said last week. “I think he’s ahead of schedule in terms of his rehabilitation and in a couple weeks here he’s going to be back, and I can’t wait to see him.”

Hunt’s return would give the Browns a lethal combination out of the backfield paired with Nick Chubb, who leads the team with 6 touchdowns and is averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

“I would expect, and I know that the dynamic of them would not change,” Kitchens said. “They would continue to be friends. Those are two individuals you have no doubt in their mind, they're here to win football games.”

Kansas City abruptly released Hunt in late Nov. 2018 after TMZ.com published video of an altercation outside of Hunt’s downtown Cleveland apartment that showed the running back shoving and kicking a woman.

The NFL investigated multiple off the field incidents involving Hunt before handing down the 8-game ban earlier this year.

In two seasons with the Chiefs, Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017, rushed 453 times for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 79 passes for 833 yards and 10 touchdowns.