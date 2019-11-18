Browns Notes: Rematch with Steelers moved to 1 p.m. Dec. 1

The Dec. 1 rematch between the Browns and Steelers has been flexed out of the prime 4:25 p.m. timeslot on CBS the NFL announced Monday.

They’ll play at 1 p.m. at Heinz Field instead.

The switch allows for the Raiders visit to Kansas City to be aired at 4:25 instead on CBS. The Network also has the Chargers at Denver in the same 4:25 window.

The first meeting last Thursday night drew over 16.1 million viewers combined on Fox, NFL Network and other platforms according to the NFL but was marred by the incident at the end of the game that saw Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hit Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet after ripping it off the head of the Steelers quarterback.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely, Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi 1 game and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncy 3 games.

All 3 were fined and the Browns and Steelers franchises were fined $250,000 each.

More fines stemming from the incident are expected later in the week.

Mark your calendar – The Browns, looking for a third straight win, host the Miami Dolphins Sunday.

The game will have special meaning for Jarvis Landry, drafted by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and traded to the Browns in March 2018.

“No, it wasn’t circled … I’m lying. I’m lying,” Landry joked. “It’s definitely an emotional period for me, just knowing that was the place I was drafted at, a lot of history, a lot of the things I did career-wise started there. It’s going to be good to see a couple guys that I still have contact with and play against ‘em.”

Landry still lives in Miami and sees a few former teammates, including Reshad Jones, Bobby McCain, DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant and Davon Godchaux, regularly.

Although he laughs about circling the game, whatever ill feelings he was harboring over the trade to Cleveland seem to have dissipated.

“I don’t really hold onto it,” Landry said. “At the time when it happened, maybe then, just how things were communicated. Now I’m happy to be here like I spoke to you guys when I first got here, happy to be here, happy about the opportunity. This is definitely one of the games that I knew in two years I’d get a chance to have. I’m happy it’s here.

Not activated, yet – After hinting on social media Sunday night that his return was imminent, tight end David Njoku did not practice Monday but could be on the field come Wednesday.

“I think starting Wednesday, yeah, if nothing has changed from today or tomorrow so I would say write that down but I would not type that up right now,” Kitchens said.

Njoku is eligible to return this week from injured reserve after suffering a broken right wrist Sept. 16 in a 23-3 win over the Jets in New York.

“We have to get him on the football field and see where he is,” Kitchens said. “I do not know that to be fact right now. I would like to see where he is at conditioning, physically and mentally. There are a lot of things that go into that.”

Safety squeeze – The Browns are suddenly short at safety after the loss of Morgan Burnett to a torn Achilles and with Eric Murray still sidelined with a knee injury.

“Big loss. Been in this league a long time, savvy veteran, knows the system in and out, leadership,” cornerback T.J. Carrie said of Burnett. “He has just so many capabilities that you can’t replace, and so from that standpoint, we are going to have to have a younger guy or some of the guys that we have been playing, they are going to have to step up and play big and this is the opportunity that they have been given.

“Can’t replace guys like that. All you can do is continue to corral yourself and look at yourself.”

Carrie didn’t want to speculate on any potential roster or lineup changes.

“They handle that upstairs,” Carrie said. “Our coaching staff and the staff upstairs, they do a great job with handling those type of things and bringing up guys or bringing in guys that definitely are going to be vital to helping us be successful.

“I am interested to see what happens as we move forward to the week and prepare for Miami.”

Getting closer – The suspension of Garrett has added even more focus to the health of Pro Bowl defensive end Olivier Vernon.

Vernon has missed the previous 2 games after suffering a knee injury at Denver on Nov. 3.

“I think it is going to be very close,” Kitchens said. “We just have to play it by the end of the week and see where he is.”

Injury report – DNP: S Eric Murray (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (knee) and S Morgan Burnett (Achilles, out for season)