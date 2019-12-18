Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry named to 2020 Pro Bowl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Two Cleveland Browns are headed to the 2020 Pro Bowl and four more could eventually head to Orlando in January.

Running back Nick Chubb, who leads the league in rushing with 1,408 yards, was named a starter for the AFC and receiver Jarvis Landry, who leads the team with 1,018 receiving yards, will be a reserve the NFL announced Tuesday night.

Chubb becomes the first Browns back to make the Pro Bowl since Kevin Mack in 1988.

“I am proud to be able to represent the Cleveland Browns at the Pro Bowl,” Chubb said. “This is the result of a lot of hard work and I want to thank my teammates and the fans for their support. Everybody played a part in this – our line, tight ends, the whole offense, it’s not just me. I am truly honored by this, but I would trade this and any individual award for team success.”

Chubb has rushed for at least 100 yards in seven games this season, including the last two, and is the first offensive player in Browns history to record at least 75 scrimmage yards in 14 consecutive games, also the longest active streak in the NFL.

Chubb has rushed for the most yards since Jim Brown in 1965 and is two weeks away from winning the franchise’s first rushing title since Marion Motley in 1968.

Landry will appear in his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl and he is the first Browns receiver to be selected to the Pro Bowl in consecutive years since Paul Warfield in 1969-70.

Landry is the first Browns receiver to top 1,000 yards since Terelle Pryor in 2015 and it is the first time since 2016 Landry achieved the milestone. His 1,018 receiving yards this season are the most by a Brown since Josh Gordon recorded 1,646 in 2013.

“The Pro Bowl is a tremendous honor, and even though this seems like an individual award, it wouldn’t have been made possible without the support and efforts of my team,” Landry said. “I’m incredibly grateful to be returning for a fifth time and to represent the hard work and dedication we put in as Cleveland Browns this season. Like I said last year, it’s going to be very special for me to wear the orange helmet.”

Left guard Joel Bitonio was named a first alternate, linebacker Joe Schobert a second alternate, cornerback Denzel Ward a fourth alternate and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was named a fifth alternate.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.