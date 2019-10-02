Nick Chubb named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns running back Nick Chubb was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week Wednesday.

Chubb rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 18 yards in a 40-25 win at Baltimore to push the Browns to 2-2 on the season and give them the tiebreaker for first place in the division standings.

Chubb’s 88-yard touchdown run all but sealed the victory for the Browns and it was the longest run in the NFL this season and third-longest in Browns history.

Chubb, who is nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award voted on by fans, is the third player in NFL history to have two touchdown runs of 85 or more yards in his first two seasons joining Bob Hoernschemeyer (1946-47) and Chris Johnson (2008-09).

Chubb’s three rushing touchdowns against the Ravens were the most by a Browns back since Peyton Hillis ran for three TDs Nov. 28, 2010.

Chubb is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and is ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing behind Christian McCaffrey (411), Dalvin Cook (410) and Leonard Fournette (404) with 398 yards this season.

The Browns won in Baltimore for the first time since a 33-30 OT thriller Oct. 11, 2015 and the 40 points were the most scored against a division opponent since 2007.