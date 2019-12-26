Browns Notes: Nick Chubb, Sheldon Richardson take home annual awards

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Nick Chubb and Sheldon Richardson were voted as the award winners by the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America for the 2019 season.

Chubb’s historic season running the football earned him unanimous recognition as the ‘Joe Thomas Player of the Year’ while Richardson was named the ‘Dino Lucarelli Good Guy’ award winner.

Chubb’s 1,453 yards through 15 games ranks fourth-most in Browns history behind Hall of Famer Jim Brown, who hold the top three seasons. Chubb has seven 100-yard rushing games and was named a Pro Bowl starter. His 1,730 yards from scrimmage ranks second in the NFL to date.

Richardson earned honors as the ‘Good Guy’ for his cooperation with the media as well how he conducts himself off the field in the community and with teammates.

Richardson, signed to a three-year contract in March as a free agent, has started 14 of the 15 games this season tallying 59 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles.

Rare company – Baker Mayfield is set to join Tim Couch as the only quarterbacks to start all 16 regular season games since 1999.

Couch accomplished the feat during the 2001 season that saw the Browns finish 7-9.

“He’s mentally and physically tough,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. “It’s how he’s wired. He loves to play football. You’d have to drag him off the field.”