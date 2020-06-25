Kevin Stefanski: No positive COVID-19 tests for Browns so far

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – While positive COVID-19 tests spread throughout the sports world, the Browns have been able to avoid them so far according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Players and staff have been able to avoid the virus to date.

“Not that I know of in terms of anybody testing positive,” Stefanski said Thursday morning on a Zoom video conference call with reporters.

As positive tests spike throughout the country, the NFLPA directed its members last weekend to cease group workouts as a safety precaution.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has received criticism this week for not adhering to the NFLPA suggestion and working out with nearly a dozen teammates.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has already worked out with some teammates and more workouts are planned before camp begins according to running back Kareem Hunt, who said this week he will attend.

“I’ll talk to those guys,” Stefanski said. “It’s their offseason, we can’t really direct them to do anything football-wise in this break. I’ll talk to them and just reiterate that I want those guys to stay safe.”

The Browns are wrapping up their offseason program this week. Veterans are already done and rookies are going through exit interviews now, but Stefanski’s message remains the same today as in April.

“I’ve told them the No. 1 priority is their safety and their family,” Stefanski said. “[I] Have reminded them ad nauseam to wash their hands and social distance and really heed the advice of these experts. So I’ll just continue to make sure these guys are knowing that they’re being encouraged to stay safe.”