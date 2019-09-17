A win is a win: Odell Beckham Jr. helps Browns blow by Jets 23-3

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Victory beers for all, or something like that.

Monday night’s 23-3 win over the New York Jets lacked the elation we saw a year ago when the two teams tangled on a Thursday night, partially because 635 days didn’t elapse between victories.

This time the Browns only had to wait 267 days for their next victory after beating the Bengals in Week 16 last year.

The 20-point spread was the Browns’ largest margin of victory since beating the Bengals 24-3 on Nov. 6, 2014 and it was the fastest Cleveland won a game in a season since 2015, that also saw them prevail in the second week of the season. Cleveland also won on the road in the first month of the season for the first time since 2013.

Now to the proceedings on the field.

At times it was a downright ugly football game at the Meadowlands, but the Browns handled the pressure of needing to pick up a win with a schedule that features their next five opponents – the Rams, Baltimore, San Francisco, Seahawks and Patriots – all 2-0, looming and laying a spectacular egg in Week 1 against the Titans.

Odell Beckham Jr. left a $2 million watch he wore during warmups in the locker room and apparently should’ve left his orange or gold-tinted visor there too. After being forced by the officials to the bench prior to a critical third-and-goal, Beckham returned to provide two of the three offensive highlights – a spectacular 33-yard one-handed catch on the opening drive and then an 89-yard catch-and-run touchdown. It was the fourth-longest pass play in franchise history. Beckham finished with six catches for 161 yards and a touchdown in the win making his return to MetLife Stadium a triumphant one.

After having to kick a pair of field goals, running back Nick Chubb finally got the Browns in the end zone with a 19-yard touchdown run that put them up 13-0. The back finished with 62 yards on 18 carries. Curiously, Freddie Kitchens didn’t stick with Chubb, especially on third-and-short.

The rest of the night was pretty much forgetful offensively. The Browns failed to sustain many drives. Of their 12 possessions, only two of them – their first (11) and last possession (9) – went beyond six plays.

Baker Mayfield completed 19 of 35 passes for 325 yards with a TD and interception. The numbers look good, the film does not.

The Browns outgained the Jets 375-262 but they were an unimpressive 4-13 on third down and they were outrushed 93-70 while giving up three sacks.

Defensive end Myles Garrett registered the hat trick in sacks, but he was also penalized five times – three for being offsides and two roughing the passer flags, including one that knocked Jets backup quarterback Trevor Siemian from the game with what appeared to be a nasty ankle injury with 7:44 left in the first half. Garrett is the first Browns to register three sacks in a game since Paul Kruger on Oct. 26, 2014, a 23-13 win over the Raiders. Garrett became the first Browns defender to register multiple sacks in back-to-back games since linebacker Jamir Miller in 2001.

At one point in the first half, Garrett, who is the first player to rack up 5.0 sacks through two games since Clay Matthews III in 2012, had more penalty yardage than the Jets offense had.

Kicker Austin Seibert was perfect Monday night. He made both PATs and field goals of 23, 48 and 43 yards.

It was a win, but there will be plenty to clean up this week before welcoming the defending NFC champion Rams to town on Sunday Night Football.

NBC will be praying Kitchens and the Browns get it together by then or they could be in for another ugly night of football.