Odell Beckham Jr. says Giants trade to Browns "was personal"

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Odell Beckham Jr. has tried to move past the Giants trading him to the Browns.

But he keeps being asked about it.

And he gave Sports Illustrated a candid answer about the deal that teamed him up with his best friend with a franchise that hadn’t won squat in three decades.

“This wasn’t no business move,” Beckham told SI for their Browns cover story set to hit newsstands next week. “This was personal. They thought they’d send me here to die.”

Following the trade in March Beckham only attended for the first day of the offseason program in April and one OTA session in May prior to the mandatory June minicamp with head coach Freddie Kitchens’ blessing.

Kitchens understood how the difficult the situation was for the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

“If you guys remember back a long time ago, I made a statement and I said I want him physically and mentally ready to go, alright? It was not that he could not learn the playbook. It was that I wanted him all in when he came, and he is all in,” Kitchens said Tuesday afternoon. “That is all we need to worry about right now. It does not matter what his state of mind was then. The guy was loved in New York. He spent six years in New York. That was his home so of course it is a shock. I know it is a shock. I guarantee that if you ask him now, he is not talking about that. Time stamp the article or interview.”

Beckham has been limited the last week in camp due to a minor hip injury that has kept him from team drills, but he continues to mesmerize with one-handed catches during positional and individual work.

“When he came back, he was all in – exactly what he promised me he would do,” Kitchens said. “I trust him. He trusts me. I will not betray him. I do not think he will betray me.”

The magazine featured the Browns for their 2019 NFL Preview edition with the title ‘The Browns Are Back.’ Beckham and Jarvis Landry appear on the cover.