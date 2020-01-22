Odell Beckham Jr. undergoes core muscle surgery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. underwent successful surgery to repair a core muscle injury the team announced Tuesday.

Beckham played the entire 2019 season with the injury yet still managed to catch 74 passes for 1,034 yards and four touchdowns.

The surgery was performed in Philadelphia by Dr. Bill Meyers.

While a timeline hasn’t been specified for Beckham’s recovery, running back Kareem Hunt needed approximately eight weeks recovery time last year after undergoing surgery late in training camp before serving his eight-game suspension.

Beckham should be healthy in time for the offseason training program, which for the Browns will begin April 6 under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Beckham and Jarvis Landry became the first Browns receiver duo to amass over 1,000 yards in franchise history last season.