Odell Beckham Jr. plans to keep wearing expensive watch

Berea, Ohio – For Odell Beckham Jr. and his watch, time’s not up.

The NFL reached out to the Browns Monday about the receiver wearing a watch during Sunday’s 43-13 loss to the Titans, which the league feels violates a rule against wearing hard objects.

Beckham, who said he hasn’t spoken with the league office about it, doesn’t plan to stop wearing it.

“I’ll still be wearing it,” Beckham said Tuesday morning when asked about the situation. “The same way I wear it every day, at practice, I go here, I go there. I’ve been wearing it. Take a shower with it on. It’s just on me.”

Although Beckham isn’t likely to be fined for this past week, he could be fined going forward should he choose to wear the expensive limited-edition Richard Mille timepiece that retails for up to $350,000 in games.

“It shouldn’t be an issue,” Beckham said.

“For what? You gotta look into the rule book. It says you can’t wear any hard objects. The watch is plastic. When people have on knee braces that are hard and made out of metal you don’t see them taping it up. No jewelry, everyone else got jewelry on so I’m good.”

The star receiver appeared frustrated that the watch even became a conversation.

“I’m here to play football,” Beckham said. “I would love for them to talk about football and what I do on the field, if I messed up on the field or if I didn’t do well on the field, talk about my performance. Don’t talk about any extracurricular, that’s just it.

“If anybody else would’ve worn the watch, or if it was a $20 watch, it wouldn’t have been no problem.”

Beckham continues to be frustrated at the scrutiny he faces regularly.

“That’s just my life. If it ain’t this, it’s something else,” Beckham said. “If it wasn’t the watch, it would’ve been the way that I tie my shoes.”