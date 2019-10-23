Odell Beckham Jr. upset over latest fine from NFL

Browns WR docked $14k for wearing pants, knee pad above knee vs. Seahawks

October 23, 2019
Daryl Ruiter
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) runs with the ball after a catch as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (56) defend during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Brook Park, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not happy with the league office after receiving a fine letter for a uniform violation against Seattle on Oct. 13.

Beckham posted a picture of the letter on his Instagram story Monday night with black text below that read “14 k for some pants that are NOT gonna protect me from anything…this shxt is ridiculous,” and he was still unhappy about it Tuesday morning.

“It's just whack. There's no other way to put it. It's just whack,” Beckham said. “Getting fined $15,000 for some pants, and a knee pad that's this big is not going to protect me from getting hit from Donte Hightower straight into my knee. There's no way around it. Everyone around the league's pants are there. My kneecaps way higher than probably a lot of the other people. It's stupid. You know? There's no way around it. You can ask people in the NFL. I got hit from all kinds of different players and different teams. It's just whack. I don't know how else to describe it to you, but it's whack.”

Beckham made the comments Tuesday morning while hosting students from Canton city schools at a bowling event as part of the Browns’ ‘Get 2 School, Stay in the Game’ campaign, which is designed to target chronic absenteeism among at risk youth.  

Beckham feels he’s being unfairly targeted by the NFL.

“It's different for me is how I feel. It's just different for me,” Beckham said. “Whatever the case may be, they feel the need to fine me for some pants that cost probably six cents to make, and we're getting fined $15,000. They're just finding a way to pull the money back from the players. There's no other way around it. That's just what they're doing.”

Beckham, who was fined earlier this season for getting into a skirmish with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, plans to appeal the latest fine, something that’s become somewhat of an unwelcome ritual for him.

“There's people all around the entire NFL, nobody wears their knee pads over their kneecaps unless they play quarterback and don't have to really run,” Beckham said.

