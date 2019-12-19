Odell Beckham Jr. says he’ll be back next year

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Odell Beckham Jr. put the speculation and reports to rest.

At least he tried to.

Tired of fielding questions following a series of reports nationally about his unhappiness in Cleveland and desire to leave the Browns after the season, Beckham addressed them head on Wednesday afternoon, but not before having a little fun first.

“I’ve been talking to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts, a couple of Canadian League teams that I’m also trying to be traded to, so it’s been great conversations,” Beckham joked.

Then he got serious.

“It’s done. It’s over with. You know, like I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here,” Beckham said. “We’re going to figure this thing out. It’s just too special to leave. The Steelers, I heard that Jarvis wanted to go to the Cardinals and all these people. It’s just easy to talk about. It’s a cop out I feel like. It’s an easy thing to do and cause a little controversy and a little friction and I feel like with my experiences in the league, and kind of going through the troubles that I did, I can now see how those stories … like for me, it will never bother me, it’s never going to affect me but it will cause a little friction between you and a teammate who doesn’t necessarily know what it is you’re thinking so.

“It’s just done. It’s time to just put it to bed. I’m going to be here. There’s nothing more to talk about unless I go to the Argonauts or the Blue Bombers.”

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports and Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported earlier this month that Beckham had been telling opponents this season to “come get me.” The Patriots and 49ers were two of the teams specifically mentioned.

NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkabwala told Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan this week that Beckham also said it to the Steelers, which the receiver denied emphatically Wednesday afternoon.

“I definitely, for sure, ain’t going to the Steelers,” Beckham said. “That’s never happening, for sure.”

Beckham is second on the team in catches and yardage – 67 receptions for 910 yards – behind his best friend Jarvis Landry, who was named to his fifth Pro Bowl Tuesday night and leads the team with 74 catches for 1,018 yards and five touchdowns.

Beckham was as clear about his future as possible and his commitment to remain with Landry in Cleveland.

“Yeah, we’re going to be here,” Beckham said. “We’re going to do it again, what we felt like it should have been and correct all the little mistakes, and all the if we would have did this games. It’s just too good. I didn’t buy a house here to sell it. I know people have said I didn’t sign and trade them before but I didn’t buy a house here to up and leave it and do renovations on a house and build a dog house.”