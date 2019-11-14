Browns host Steelers Thursday night, look to keep season alive

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – When FOX landed the first Steelers-Browns meeting of the season no one envisioned either team would be in the position they are in.

Pittsburgh lost Ben Roethlisberger for the year setting up a fourth matchup between Mason Rudolph and Baker Mayfield, the first in the NFL between the former Oklahoma State and Oklahoma signal callers. Mayfield swept the 3 meetings between them in college.

The Browns are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season at 3-6 while the Steelers have rebounded from an 0-3 start to win 5 of 6, including 4 straight.

In the expansion era there have been a multitude of incredibly improbable statistics and nuggets – unfortunately most of them negative – but the Browns with a victory Thursday night would mark the first time ever that they will have beaten both the Ravens and Steelers in the same season.

What to watch for – The new dynamic duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt likely will take center stage if the Browns are to win. Chubb had 116 yards rushing against the Bills and he has 919 yards this season, which ranks – leaguewide. Chubb has at least 75 scrimmage yards in 9 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the league. Hunt made his debut with the Browns on Sunday and combined for 74 scrimmage yards while also showcasing his ability to block.

Mayfield, who hasn’t thrown interception in his last 2 games after throwing a league-high 12 in the first 7 of the season, is coming off one of his strongest outings of the season against the Bills that saw him register a 102.7 rating. He led the Browns on his first game-winning drive that covered 82 yards of the year against Buffalo.

Mayfield’s top 2 receivers will get a chance to shine under the lights. Receiver Jarvis Landry had 9 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown last week and Odell Beckham Jr. was targeted 12 times, including 3 in the end zone.

Antonio Callaway is expected to return following a 1-game benching for reportedly showing up late for Sunday’s game against the Bills but it was Rashard Higgins who caught the game-winner, his only target of the day from Mayfield, to beat the Bills.

After getting the door slammed shut on them by the Bills inside the 5 11 times, Kitchens should change up Cleveland’s goal line offense. The Browns have been awful in the red zone this season scoring on 25 of 31 trips but with just 14 touchdowns this season.

Pittsburgh running back James Conner is expected to return after missing 2 games with shoulder injury suffered in a 27-14 win over the Dolphins that saw him rush for 145 yards and a touchdown. Conner ran for a combined 281 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2 games last year against the Browns.

The Steelers defense is one to fear. Their 26 takeaways rank second in the NFL this season and they have a plus-13 turnover ratio, which also ranks second in the league. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, acquired in September, has 5 interceptions in 7 games and has scored a defensive touchdown each of the previous 2 games. They also get after the quarterback, totaling 33 sacks. Linebackers T.J. Watt has 9.5 and Bud Dupree 6.0 this season and the duo have also combined for an additional 31 QB hits and 16 tackles for loss. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has 5.5 sacks, which is good for third on the team.

Last week – Steelers beat the Rams 17-12, Browns beat the Bills 19-16

Last Time – Oct. 28, 2018: Steelers 33, Browns 18

Series – Steelers lead the all-time series 58-73-1 dating back to 1950; Steelers lead 34-6-1 in the expansion era, including playoffs

Memorable Moment – Phil Dawson kicked a 39-yard field goal as time expire to give the Browns a 16-15 win over the Steelers, the first in the rivalry in the expansion era on Nov. 14, 1999.

Rankings – Points scored: Steelers 19 (21.4), Browns 26 (19.0)

Yards: Steelers 28 (288.8), Browns 19 (348.4)

Rushing: Steelers 11 (129.4), Browns 13 (123.9)

Passing: Steelers 27 (205.6), Browns 19, (224.6)

Points allowed: Steelers 10 (20.1), Browns 21 (24.6)

Yards allowed: Steelers 12 (332.2), Browns 17 (356.0)

Rushing yards allowed: Steelers 17 (105.3), Browns 27 (134.9)

Passing yards allowed: Steelers 12 (226.9), Browns 7 (221.1)

Turnover ratio: Steelers 2 (+13), Browns 28 (-8)

Probable Starters – Offense: WR Odell Beckham Jr., TE Pharaoh Brown, LT Justin McCray, LG Joel Bitonio, C JC Tretter, RG Eric Kush, RT Chris Hubbard, QB Baker Mayfield, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Rashard Higgins, RB Nick Chubb

Defense: DE Myles Garrett, DT Larry Ogunjobi, DT Sheldon Richardson, DE Chad Thomas, WILL Mack Wilson, MIKE Joe Schobert, CB Denzel Ward, CB Greedy Williams, CB TJ Carrie, FS Justin Burris, SS Morgan Burnett

Injury report – OUT: S Eric Murray (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: OT Kendall Lamm (knee), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (knee)

EXPECTED TO PLAY: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (groin), LG Joel Bitonio (back), CB T.J. Carrie (back), DE Myles Garrett (knee), WR Jarvis Landry (hip), S Damarious Randall (chest), LT Greg Robinson (shoulder)

Uniforms – Primary colors: Brown jerseys and pants with orange lettering and striping

Broadcast – Radio: 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns radio network. TV: WJW Fox 8 TV

Kickoff – 8:20 p.m. – FirstEnergy Stadium – Cleveland, Ohio

Our prediction – Steelers 24, Browns 23

Our prediction record – 5-4