Browns release CB T.J. Carrie, three other veterans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Cornerback T.J. Carrie was among four veteran players that had their contracts terminated by the Browns on Monday the team announced.

Guard Eric Kush, tight end Demetrius Harris and linebacker Adarius Taylor were also cut, freeing the team of a combined $14.2 million in payroll obligations and an estimated $13.26 million in salary cap space for the 2020 season.

Carrie, signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2018, provides the most cash and cap savings - $7.25 million with base and bonuses and a $6.35 million cap savings. The versatile veteran started 14 of the 32 games he appeared in tallying 125 tackles, 12 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two sacks.

Harris started six of the 15 games he appeared in after being signed last year. He caught 15 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.

Kush started seven games at right guard last season and played in all 16 games after being signed as a free agent.

Taylor signed with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2019. He played in 15 games last season and recorded eight special teams tackles.