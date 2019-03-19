Giants GM says Browns made offer they couldn’t refuse for Odell Beckham Jr.

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Should we just call John Dorsey the Godfather?

Dorsey apparently channeled his inner Marlon Brando last Tuesday when he finally pried Odell Beckham Jr. away from the New York Giants according to Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.

“Some have questioned why we signed Odell and then traded him. As I said publicly twice, we didn't sign him to trade him, but obviously things changed and frankly what changed is, the other team made an offer we couldn't refuse,” Gettleman explained Monday morning on a conference call with the team’s reporters via NFL.com.

“And as it turned out the fact that he was signed for five more years made him very attractive and enabled us to get legitimate value.”

Gettleman appeared defensive about the trade that is still reverberating throughout the NFL.

“Talks were initiated by the Browns,” Gettleman said. “John [Dorsey] knew we weren't just going to give Odell away...there was considerable back and forth.”

Gettleman confirmed that the San Francisco 49ers also pursued a trade for Beckham and that he reached out to the Bills after the Antonio Brown trade fell through.

Cleveland sent the Giants safety Jabrill Peppers, right guard Kevin Zeitler and the Nos. 17 and 95th overall picks in the 2019 NFL Draft in the trade that also included Pro Bowl defensive end Olivier Vernon.

“I completely understand why people would debate the merits of this deal,” Gettleman said. “This trade really won't be able to be fully evaluated until we get further down the road. We did not enter this decision to trade Odell lightly.”

It’s been reported that Peppers was the key to the trade for New York after Landon Collins bolted for Washington and a 6 year, $84 million – $44.5 million guaranteed – contract in free agency last week.

“Jabrill Peppers is coming here to play football. He's very bright,” Gettleman said. “He doesn't feel that pressure (to replace Landon). He's thrilled to be coming home. He's really excited to be a Giant.”

While it’s been speculated that Beckham simply wore out his welcome, Gettleman didn’t get into any behind the scenes motives behind the trade other than football.

“So, the obvious question is why,” Gettleman said. “That's the question everybody asks. And after much discussion we just believed this was in the best interest of the New York Football Giants. I want everybody to know this was purely a football business decision. There's no intrigue, there's no he said, she said, none of that stuff.

“Odell is a tremendous talent, making him a valuable asset. ...With football being the ultimate team game, we turned that fact into three assets at the very least.”