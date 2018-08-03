Dee Snider Added As Special Guest Vocalist On Upcoming ROCKTOPIA Concerts

DIRECT FROM ITS SMASH-HIT RUN ON BROADWAY,

(Cleveland) August 1, 2018- Direct from its smash-hit run on Broadway, the international music sensation ROCKTOPIA will kick off a tour this fall that includes three stops in Northeast Ohio. The performances in Akron, Youngstown and Cleveland will feature special guest vocalist Dee Snider from Twisted Sister and the premiere of two new musical movements not heard previously on Broadway.

An explosive musical concert event that fuses the most iconic 20th-century rock with world-renowned classical masterpieces, ROCKTOPIA features the works of musical innovators across centuries—including Journey, Mozart, Queen, Beethoven, Aerosmith, Handel, Led Zeppelin, Tchaikovsky, U2, Heart, Strauss, The Who and more—performed by an elite lineup of vocalists, a five-piece rock band, a thirty-person choir, and a twenty-piece orchestra.

Created through the unique vision of vocalist and recording artist Rob Evan (Broadway: Les Miserables, Jekyll & Hyde, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and Maestro Randall Craig Fleischer (Youngstown and Anchorage Symphony), ROCKTOPIA delivers one-of-a-kind, spine-tingling musical arrangements with insanely talented lead vocalists, a 5-piece rock band, select members from the New York Contemporary Choir and featured musicians from The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra.

The live concert will be performed by a celebrated, diverse array of rock, Broadway, and opera vocalists: Rob Evan; Chloe Lowery (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Chris Botti, Yanni’s Voices); Tony Vincent (Broadway: American Idiot, RENT, NBC’s “The Voice”); and featuring Alyson Cambridge (The Merry Widow at the Met Opera, Madame Butterfly, La Boheme, Show Boat). The world-class musicians featured include: Grammy and Emmy Award nominated violinist Máiréad Nesbitt (Celtic Woman, Lord of the Dance) and acclaimed guitarist Tony Bruno (MD & guitar for Enrique Iglesias & Rihanna, “America’s Got Talent”).

An inaugural performance of the show, “Rocktopia: Live from Budapest” produced by Two Hands Entertainment/Jeff Rowland, was recorded in front of a live audience in June 2016 at the 19th century Hungarian State Opera House for PBS. It was performed with the Budapest Philharmonic Orchestra with six vocalists, a five-piece rock band, the Hungarian State Opera Chorus, and the Jazz and More Choir. ROCKTOPIA toured over twenty cities in the United States in 2016, featuring local symphonies and choirs across the country, and rocked Broadway during its spring 2018 limited engagement.

Adored by audiences and critics alike, Billboard called ROCKTOPIA, “a thrilling musical fusion,” and Howard Stern praised the show saying, "it’s very cool…really a lot of fun.” “Rocktopia blends classical music with classic rock, a big live orchestra, and an even bigger choir to create an evening that has even the most jaded New Yorkers dancing in their seats,” exclaimed Broadway Box. DC Metro Arts adds, “with rousing peaks and powerful performances, you’ll be rocking and cheering! All of the musicians are impressive - with Tony Bruno’s guitar solos being especially electrifying and Máiréad Nesbitt’s performances a thrilling highlight.”

ROCKTOPIA is produced by ROCKTOPIA Broadway LLC (William Franzblau, Executive Producer and Maggie Seidel-Laws, Associate Producer) in association with HUGHES WALL LLC.

Tickets on sale now for Akron, Youngstown and Cleveland