Browns notes: Denzel Ward in concussion protocol, Larry Ogunjobi undergoes tests

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Browns rookie cornerback Denzel Ward is in concussion protocol and the tea is awaiting test results for a biceps injury suffered by defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi according to interim head coach Gregg Williams.

Both players suffered the injuries in the first half of Sunday’s 29-13 loss at Houston.

Williams indicated that they originally thought Ward suffered a stinger – similar to what happened in the preseason against Philadelphia – and the concussion was the result of poor tackling technique by Ward.

“I’ve teased him already today,” Williams said. “The tough part of our game is make a better read and what, oh, you didn’t tackle low enough again. It’s one of those things at that corner position, especially him, you gotta be down. It was one of those things right there at the heat of the battle at the point of attack where he was up and a guy kind of dinged him on the side of the head.”

Ogunjobi tried to play through the biceps injury Williams said but the team is awaiting test results.

“He’s a tough dude,” Williams said. “He’s had some of those similar injuries before…so we’ll see the significance of it, the seriousness of it, but he’s a real tough guy. If he can play through it, he’s one of the few guys we have that can, that can do something like that, and he did. He played. He kept on playing and kept on playing and kept on playing in the game and that’s to his credit.”

Ogunjobi told Cleveland.com on his way out of the locker room Monday that he doesn’t feel the injury is serious and he hopes to play Sunday against Carolina.

Welcome Back – Cornerback Terrance Mitchell is expected to be activated from injured reserve this week and play this weekend against the Panthers.

Mitchell, who suffered a broken wrist in the second quarter of a 45-52 loss at Oakland Sept. 30, was designated to return from IR on Nov. 21.

Mathematically alive – Despite Sunday’s loss at Houston, the Browns remain mathematically alive for the playoffs.

Even though a multitude of miraculous events would have to occur for it to happen – including winning the four remaining games on the schedule, Williams still has that as a goal for his players to aim for.

“It's not act. I want our guys to come in winning every day,” Williams said. “Winning every single second of every day. And let the chips fall where they may. But do our jobs on winning every day.”

Singular focus – Williams refuses to think about his future and what it would take for him to earn the full-time head coaching job in January.

“I don't think about that,” Williams said. “I honestly say this...I love what I do. I love getting up in the morning. I love every single day, winning. Every single day. That is coming in here and doing whatever I can, whatever we can do help these guys do things the right way.”

Corbett’s footwear – Browns rookie offensive lineman Austin Corbett wore a walking boot on his left foot Monday.

Corbett suffered the injury during a 35-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals that saw him play two snaps.