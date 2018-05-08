Denzel Ward held out of Saturday's practice with hip flexor strain

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Browns rookie cornerback Denzel Ward is being held out of Saturday’s rookie minicamp practice due to a hip flexor strain.

Ward, who was selected fourth overall in the draft, suffered the injury Friday on day 1 of camp.

“It’s just precautionary," Ward said after practice. "I wish I was out there with my guys but the training staff is being smart about it. I felt a little something in my hip yesterday at practice but I should be back soon."

The team doesn't believe the injury to be serious.

Ward was pulled for the final 45 minutes of Friday’s practice and he did not participate in team drills but Hue Jackson isn't concerned.

"If I think that they have a little nick or something right now," Jackson said Friday. "I do not think being out here and having a guy if there is anything that we feel that might hurt a guy, I am going to make sure that I take him out. He did some good things, just watching him run around, too. We will see where he is tomorrow and go from there.”

The Nordonia High School product and Macedonia, Ohio native is being counted on this season to take over as the Browns' shutdown corner, a challenge he is ready for.

“There are obviously a lot of talented players in the NFL, and there are going to be a lot of talented players that I am going to go against," Ward said Friday. "It is all about the preparation going into that week of whoever I am going to be playing.”