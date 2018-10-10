Browns rookie Denzel Ward named AFC special teams player of the week

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Denzel Ward has already won ‘Defensive Rookie of the Week’ and he’s nominated again this week.

Now he can add ‘Special Teams Player of the Week’ to the rookie resume.

Ward received the honor Wednesday morning. His blocked field goal – a 48-yard try by Justin Tucker – preserved a 6-3 halftime lead for the Browns over the Ravens. Cleveland won in overtime 12-9.

Ward also added five tackles, three pass break-ups and an interception in the victory. He is tied for the league lead with three interceptions this season and are the most by a Brown through the first five weeks since Anthony Henry in 2001.

In addition to the three picks, the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has totaled a combined 24 tackles – 16 solo, six pass break-ups, one tackle for loss, forced fumble, fumble recovery and the blocked field goal while starting all five games this season.

Defensive lineman Jamie Meder was the last Brown to win the award in Week 16 in 2016.