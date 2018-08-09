Dez Bryant Browns Tweet

Dez Bryant tweets he will visit Browns next week

Tweet came after GM John Dorsey told reporters Bryant wasn't answering his calls

August 9, 2018
Browns
Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Dez Bryant will visit the Browns next week the former Cowboys receiver tweeted Thursday night.

The tweet came amidst comments made by Browns general manager John Dorsey in New Jersey prior to the preseason opener that Bryant had not been answering or returning his calls.   

Browns fans quickly lit up Bryant's mentions after news of Dorsey's remarks hit social media, prompting him to tweet that "For real... I wouldn’t mind playing for the browns.. I just want to be right first."

He also tweeted that he did speak with Dorsey.

The Cowboys released Bryant, who has racked up 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns over 8 seasons, in April.

Dez Bryant
John Dorsey
cleveland browns