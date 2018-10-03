Get 2 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Tickets For $20 For Northeast Ohio Residents

SPECIAL OFFER - OCTOBER ONLY

Northeast Ohio Residents: 2 tickets for $20!

Available this October only, Northeast Ohio residents can grab two general admission tickets for only $20 at the Rock Hall Box Office. Then check out two featured exhibits.

Must present valid ID at the box office with ZIP code beginning in 440, 441, 442 or 443. One offer per ID presented. More details at rockhall.com/2for20.

Featured Exhibits on display for a limited time:

Stay Tuned: Rock On TV

Rock and Television brought our favorite artists into our living room and changed the way we experienced music.

Artifacts included in Rock On TV include:

Stage designs from the Beatles’ appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show

Outfits worn by the Jackson Five during their first live performance of “I Want You Back” on Hollywood Palace

The acoustic guitar played by Eric Clapton on MTV Unplugged

Part of the Machine: Rock and Pinball

Are you a pinball wizard? "Play" with KISS, Aerosmith & Alice Cooper and check out the instruments that inspired the games.

Several playable machines, plus artifacts that include: