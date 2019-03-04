NFL Combine notes: D.K. Metcalf, Buckeyes show off speed Saturday

Indianapolis, IN (92.3 The Fan) – Ohio State’s Parris Campbell and Ole Miss’ D.K. Metcalf stole the show on the field among the receivers at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday.

Campbell registered the fastest 40 time – a blazing 4.31 seconds besting the Combine times of Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown.

Metcalf is a physical freak – a chiseled sculpture for one, an incredible athlete second.

Metcalf was clocked unofficially two-hundredths of a second slower than Campbell at 4.33 in the 40. It was the fastest 40 time registered by someone at least 225 pounds since they began tracking statistics in 2003 according to NFL research.

His vertical was a jaw-dropping 40 ½ and his broad jump came in at 11-feet-2 inches. This after he pumped out 27 reps of 225 on Friday.

Browns general manager John Dorsey has to be salivating after watching Metcalf on Saturday.

“I’d like to have a 6-3 guy that can run 4.3,” Dorsey said Thursday. “I’ll take that every day, but you’re not going to get those guys. So you really want competitive guys that love the game of football.”

Dorsey is right, he won’t find that guy – not in this year’s draft unless he jumps up the board from 17 to grab him because Metcalf is slated to be long gone before the Browns go on the clock.

Blazin’ Buckeyes – Campbell wasn’t the only Buckeye that turned on the afterburners in the 40.

Ohio State receivers registered three of the top six times during Saturday’s on-field workout.

Terry McLaurin ran a 4.36, Johnny Dixon a 4.41 and Mike Weber a 4.47, which, again, might have made Dorsey smile.

“I love speed,” Dorsey said. “The more team speed you have, the better. If you can get more team speed, I'm all for it.”

Tag team – There is no question that the Dorsey and the Browns are in search of a tag team partner for defensive end Myles Garrett and the thought brought smiles to a few prospects on Saturday starting with Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat, who is an edge rusher that had a dozen sacks and 14 tackles for loss last season, can only dream.

“Playing across from Myles Garrett would be a blessing,” Sweat said. “[I] just want to soak everything up from him, being the athletic freak and pass rusher that he is, that would be great.”

Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver isn’t expected to fall very far come April after registering 53 tackles for loss in three seasons. It doesn’t seem likely he’ll end up a Brown, but that didn’t stop him from imagining what playing with No. 95 would be like.

“Me and Myles Garrett? Are you serious? Come on now,” Oliver said. “There you go, a little one-two punch on ‘em.”

Name droppin’ – Akron’s Jamal Davis has had a variable who’s who of the NFL sliding into his DMs on social media – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, soon to be former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown and Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to name a few.

“I wasn't prepared for it,” Davis, a Canton, Ohio native, said. “When I saw Bradley Chubb follow me back, Antonio Brown follow me back, I'm texting Patrick Mahomes, I mean, it's surreal, but at the end of the day, I know they have been in my shoes, and they could only make me better as a player because they've been through it. Whatever they say to me, it's just always helping me. So I'm just thankful. I'm so thankful that they want to do that for me 'cause you would think some guys would be like, 'Oh, this guy's still in college. He hasn't made it yet.' But just for them to see potential in me and to see that I'm going to be where they're at one day is amazing.”

Jones, who converted to defensive tackle from linebacker when he transferred to Akron from Pitt in 2016 because he was seeking playing time, was already friends with Steelers running back James Conner.

“He didn't change 'cause I transferred,” Jones said of Conner. “He always stayed in contact with me. He actually came down to Akron and visited me before and the whole nine yards. He's really my brother.”