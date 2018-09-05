The Daily Cut: Queen "Don't Stop Me Now"

Video of Queen - Don&#039;t Stop Me Now (Official Video)

The late Freddie Mercury would be celebrating his 72nd birthday today.

ALBUM: Jazz

YEAR: 1978

WRITER: Freddie Mercury

LYRICS: Tonight I'm gonna have myself a real good time I feel alive And the world—I'll turn it inside out Yeah! I'm floating around In ecstasy So don't stop me now, don't stop me 'Cause I'm having a good time, having a good time I'm a shooting star leaping through the sky Like a tiger defying the laws of gravity I'm a racing car passing by Like Lady Godiva I'm gonna go go go There's no stopping me I'm burning through the sky Yeah! Two hundred degrees That's why they call me Mister Fahrenheit I'm traveling at the speed of light I wanna make a supersonic man out of you Don't stop me now I'm having such a good time I'm having a ball Don't stop me now If you wanna have a good time Just give me a call Don't stop me now 'Cause I'm having a good time Don't stop me now Yes I'm having a good time I don't want to stop at all, yeah! I'm a rocket ship on my way to Mars On a collision course I am a satellite I'm out of control I am a sex machine ready to reload Like an atom bomb about to-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh explode I'm burning through the sky Yeah! Two hundred degrees That's why they call me Mister Fahrenheit I'm traveling at the speed of light I wanna make a supersonic woman of you Don't stop me Don't stop me Don't stop me Hey hey hey! Don't stop me Don't stop me Ooh ooh ooh I like it Don't stop me Don't stop me Have a good time, good time Don't stop me Don't stop me Ooh ooh alright Ooh I'm burning through the sky Yeah! Two hundred degrees That's why they call me Mister Fahrenheit I'm traveling at the speed of light I wanna make a supersonic man out of you Don't stop me now I'm having such a good time I'm having a ball Don't stop me now If you wanna have a good time Alright Just give me a call Don't stop me now 'Cause I'm having a good time Don't stop me now Yes, I'm having a good time I don't wanna stop at all