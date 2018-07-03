The Daily Cut: The Doors "Break On Through (To The Other Side)"

Video of The Doors - Break On Through HQ (1967)

On this day in '71, Jim Morrison of The Doors died of heart failure in his bathtub in Paris at age 27, although news of his death was not made public until after he was buried.

ALBUM: The Doors

YEAR: 1967

WRITERS: Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek, John Densmore, Robby Krieger

LYRICS: You know the day destroys the night Night divides the day Tried to run Tried to hide Break on through to the other side Break on through to the other side Break on through to the other side, yeah We chased our pleasures here Dug our treasures there But can you still recall The time we cried Break on through to the other side Break on through to the other side Yeah! C'mon, yeah Everybody loves my baby Everybody loves my baby She get(s high) She get(s high) She get(s high) She get(s high) I found an island in your arms Country in your eyes Arms that chained us Eyes that lied Break on through to the other side Break on through to the other side Break on through, oww! Oh, yeah! Made the scene Week to week Day to day Hour to hour The gate is straight Deep and wide Break on through to the other side Break on through to the other side Break on through Break on through Break on through Break on through Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah