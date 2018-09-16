DragonForce Guitarist Shreds Solo Completely Underwater
By: Anthony Capobianco
September 16, 2018
Lots of bands have done wild stunts during their shows.
Jimi Hendrix lit his guitar on fire, Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off of a bat, Iggy Pop invented crowd-surfing. But, during their set on the Full Metal Cruise VII, DragonForce guitarist Herman Li decided to attempt something that has never been done before. Play a full guitar solo while completely underwater!
Armed with only a snorkel, some earbuds, and his guitar Jerry-rigged with floaties, Herman took to the pool for the first and only underwater guitar solo!
Rock on, DragonFroce!