DragonForce Guitarist Shreds Solo Completely Underwater

By: Anthony Capobianco

September 16, 2018

Lots of bands have done wild stunts during their shows.

Jimi Hendrix lit his guitar on fire, Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off of a bat, Iggy Pop invented crowd-surfing. But, during their set on the Full Metal Cruise VII, DragonForce guitarist Herman Li decided to attempt something that has never been done before. Play a full guitar solo while completely underwater!

Armed with only a snorkel, some earbuds, and his guitar Jerry-rigged with floaties, Herman took to the pool for the first and only underwater guitar solo!

Rock on, DragonFroce!

DragonForce
Herman Li

